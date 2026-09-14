Russian forces encircling Ukrainian troops in Druzhkovka, DPR — expert

LUGANSK, September 14. /TASS/. Russian forces are encircling Druzhkovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) from the east and west, while also driving back Ukrainian troops south of the city, military expert Andrey Marochko reported.

"Units of the Battlegroup South, operating along a front more than 30 km wide, have adjusted the line of contact and taken up more advantageous lines and positions. In the Druzhkovka area, our troops have continued to encircle the city from the east and west, while also driving out Ukrainian armed formations south of the locality," he wrote on his VKontakte page.

Marochko added that Russian forces have started urban combat in Dobropolye and are advancing on the city from three directions simultaneously.