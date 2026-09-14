MILAN, September 14. /TASS/. Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said that it is weak politicians who are interested in the continuation of the Ukrainian conflict.

"We should not obey the logic of the conflict, drones. I am sure that this conflict will be resolved at the negotiating table, not on the battlefield. But, apparently, someone needs this conflict because of internal problems and the weakness of politicians. I will not name specifically (European capitals - TASS), but someone benefits from maintaining the conflict because the government is weak, and it’s easier to attack [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, [US leader Donald] Trump, and even the Italian government," he said in an interview with TASS and Vesti.

In his view, rapprochement between the parties to the conflict should be in everyone’s interests. He noted that the coming year, given the series of elections, including in France and Italy, will be decisive.

"I don’t see any Nazi or communist hordes in Europe. In any elections, whether in Germany, Spain, France, or Italy, voters are asking for safety, jobs, and peace. We must respect the will of the citizens," said the politician who heads the League party, which is part of Italy’s ruling coalition.