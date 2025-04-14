Russia to increase oil output to 540 million tons by 2030 — Energy Strategy

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Oil production in Russia is expected to increase from 531 million tons in 2023 to 540 million tons in 2030, according to the Energy Strategy of Russia until 2050, approved by the Russian government.

Oil production will remain at 540 million tons until 2050. Oil exports will increase slightly - from 234 million tons in 2023 to 235 million tons in 2030, and will remain at this level until 2050.

According to the strategy, the capacity of the export infrastructure for oil and oil products will increase to 550 million tons by 2030 from 530 million tons in 2023.

As the document stresses, Russia has the potential to increase free oil production capacity in order to be able to flexibly respond to changes in the global market. To do this, as follows from the strategy, it is necessary to create conditions for the introduction of unprofitable reserves, which amount to more than 10 billion tons.

Oil refining

According to the target scenario of the strategy, by 2030, the volume of oil refining may increase by about 3% compared to 2023 and amount to about 283 million tons by 2050.

The volume of oil product exports is expected to decrease by 3% in 2030 compared to 2023, to 127 million tons. In 2036, the figure may amount to 124 million tons, and by 2050 - 125 million tons.

Domestic consumption of oil products by 2030 may increase by more than 8% compared to 2023, to 156 million tons (144 million tons in 2023) and may amount to 159 million tons in 2030, and 158 million tons by 2050.