Trump’s approval rating slides to 42%, latest poll shows

NEW YORK, April 22. /TASS/. Donald Trump’s public approval rating fell to 42%, its lowest since his comeback as US president, an Ipsos poll for Reuters showed.

According to the six-day poll that closed on Monday, 42% of respondents approved of Trump’s performance, while 53% of those surveyed said they did not support his policies.

Trump’s approval rating edged lower from 43% in the previous poll, while it stood at 45% in the latter half of March. The results of the latest poll suggest many Americans disapprove of Trump’s steps to punish universities that he views as too liberal: in mid-April, the US Department of Education announced that it was freezing $2.2 billion in grants and $60 million in long-term contracts to Harvard University.

Some 59% of those surveyed said the United States was losing credibility globally, while three-quarters of respondents said Trump should not run for his third presidency in 2028.

The poll surveyed more than 4,300 US adults on April 16-21. The margin of error is about 2 percentage points.