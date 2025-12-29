Three 22-year-olds become billionaires in 2025, youngest ever to reach mark — Forbes

NEW YORK, December 29. /TASS/. Three 22-year-olds became billionaires this year, making them the youngest people to ever cross the stratospheric threshold, according to Forbes.

American entrepreneurs and childhood friends Adarsh Hiremath, Brendan Foody, and Surya Midha, who founded the AI-powered recruiting startup Mercor in 2023, became the world’s youngest billionaires after their company was valued by private investors in October of this year, the magazine writes.

The net worth of these three young entrepreneurs is estimated at $2.2 billion.

In 2008, Mark Zuckerberg, who was 23 at the time, became the youngest billionaire according to Forbes.