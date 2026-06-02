Merz considers support for Kiev, sanctions to be 'right way' to end conflict

BERLIN, June 2. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz believes that military support for Kiev and anti-Russian sanctions are the most effective way to bring the conflict in Ukraine to a swift end, according to remarks he made during a joint press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar in Berlin.

"We will not weaken our efforts to support Ukraine. They are making a real impact," Merz said.

"So sanctions, just like military support for Ukraine, are the right way to end this war as soon as possible," the chancellor added.

The Russian side has repeatedly stated that supplying weapons to the Kiev regime only serves to prolong the conflict in Ukraine.