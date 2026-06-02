UN, June 2. /TASS/. Romania convened a meeting of the UN Security Council to fulfill the West's request to create another anti-Russian wave at any cost, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said.

"We note that the Romanian side rushed to convene this meeting and immediately made unsubstantiated and biased accusations against Russia. We believe that the main goal of our current meeting is to fulfill the Western countries' request to create another anti-Russian information wave at any cost," he said at a UN Security Council meeting in connection with a drone crash in Romania.

On May 29, the Romanian Defense Ministry said that a drone crashed onto the roof of an apartment building in Galati. Bucharest blamed the incident on Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in response to a TASS reporter’s question in Astana that the incident involving a UAV in Romania was most likely caused by a Ukrainian drone. He noted that that there have already been instances of Ukrainian drones crashing in European countries. According to the president, Russia is ready to conduct an impartial investigation if the wreckage of the drone that crashed in Romania is handed over to it. "Only then will we be able to assess what has happened," he explained.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakahrova argued in an interview with TASS that Western media hyped up the drone incident in Romania to divert attention from the killing of children in Starobelsk by Vladimir Zelensky and to justify the closure of the Russian consulate general in Constanta.