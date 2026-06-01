Bank of Russia buys $16.64 mln worth of yuan with May 29 settlements

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia purchased 1.2 bln rubles ($16.64 mln) worth of yuan on the domestic market with settlements dated May 29, 2026, according to data published on the regulator’s website.

The volume of foreign currency purchases on the domestic market with settlements dated May 28 also amounted to 1.2 bln rubles.

The Bank of Russia conducts foreign currency purchase and sale operations on the domestic market in the Moscow Exchange’s currency section using the yuan-ruble instrument.