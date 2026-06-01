MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Tikhonovka in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Tikhonovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active and decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,335 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,335 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 205 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 180 troops and two artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 120 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 330 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 455 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and roughly 45 troops and three jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 205 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 205 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Pustogorod, Volnaya Sloboda, Novaya Sech and Ivolzhanskoye in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, two motorized infantry brigades, an unmanned systems brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Bugayevka, Rubezhnoye, Kotovka, Bogodukhov and Bely Kolodez in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 205 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 10 motor vehicles, a US-made 105mm M101 howitzer and two electronic warfare stations in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 180 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 180 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Chervony Oskol and Vishnevka in the Kharkov Region, Mayaki, Piskunovka, Prishib and Sidorovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 180 personnel, 16 motor vehicles, two artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 120 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 120 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on formations of five mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, Nikolayevka, Rai-Aleksandrovka, Roskoshnoye and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 120 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 13 motor vehicles, five field artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 330 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 330 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades and four National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Kutuzovka, Belitskoye, Gruzskoye, Annovka, Svyatogorovka and Kucherov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 330 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 10 motor vehicles, two artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 455 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 455 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade, two air assault brigades, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Kolomiytsy, Malomikhailovka and Vasilkovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and Komsomolskoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 455 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles and a US-made 105mm M101 howitzer in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 45 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 45 Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Orekhov, Grigorovka, Preobrazhenka and Chervonaya Krinitsa in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 45 [Ukrainian] military personnel, 14 motor vehicles and three electronic warfare stations were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s long-range UAV launch sites in past day

Russian troops struck workshops for the assembly and sites for the preparation and launch of the Ukrainian army’s long-range unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck workshops for the production and sites for the preparation and launch of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, energy, transport and port infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 137 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 233 Ukrainian UAVs, nine smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 233 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and nine smart bombs over the past 24 hours, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down nine guided aerial bombs and 233 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 154,322 unmanned aerial vehicles, 661 surface-to-air missile systems, 29,568 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,729 multiple rocket launchers, 35,166 field artillery guns and mortars and 63,022 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.