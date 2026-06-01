IN BRIEF: What is known about France’s seizure of Tagor tanker in Atlantic Ocean

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The French Navy, supported by the UK and other partners, has detained a sanctioned tanker sailing from Russia in the Atlantic Ocean, President Emmanuel Macron announced.

According to preliminary information, the captain of the Tagor tanker seized by the French Navy is a Russian citizen, the embassy in Paris told TASS.

TASS has compiled the key information known at this time.

Detention of tanker

- On the morning of May 31, the French Navy detained the Tagor oil tanker, sailing from Russia and subject to international sanctions, the French leader wrote in a post on his X page.

- According to him, the operation was carried out on the high seas in the Atlantic Ocean with the support of several partners, including the UK.

- According to the VesselFinder monitoring service, the Tagor oil tanker flies the flag of Madagascar.

- It made its last port call in Murmansk in early May, the service’s website noted.

Embassy statement

- According to preliminary information, the captain of the Tagor tanker, which was seized by the French Navy in the Atlantic Ocean, is a Russian citizen, the Russian embassy in Paris told TASS.

- The diplomats noted that they had requested information from the French authorities regarding the nationalities of the tanker’s crew members.

- The embassy clarified that it had not been notified by Paris of its actions regarding the Tagor tanker.

Previous seizure of tanker

- On March 20, the French Navy conducted an operation involving the Deyna oil tanker in the western Mediterranean Sea. The vessel was flying the Mozambican flag and had departed from Murmansk.

- French President Emmanuel Macron noted that the Deyna was part of Russia’s so-called shadow fleet.

- On April 16, the press service of the Mediterranean Maritime Prefecture reported that the French authorities had lifted the detention of the Deyna after the fine was paid.

- Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized that Moscow would use all available means to ensure respect for the principle of freedom of navigation in order to counter EU piracy in maritime areas.