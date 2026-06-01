IN BRIEF: Ukrainian attack on Kherson Region kills child, leaves 11 civilians injured

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army carried out a drone attack on apartment buildings in the city of Genichesk, Kherson Region, killing a child and leaving another 11 civilians injured.

TASS has gathered the key information about the strike.

Consequences of attack

- The Ukrainian armed forces carried out a drone attack on apartment buildings on Kovalenko Brothers Street in Genichesk late on May 31, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo wrote on Russia’s national messenger Max.

- A child born in 2020 was killed.

- According to the latest reports, 11 people were injured.

- The injured are in fair condition, Saldo specified.

- Doctors are providing them with the necessary medical assistance.

- Four residential buildings and up to eight cars were damaged in the attack, Genichesk District Administration Head Yulia Semyakina told TASS.

- The Ukrainian drone attacks caused power shortages in the Kherson Region, Saldo pointed out.

- Eleven municipalities were left without power, a spokesperson for the Khersonenergo, a branch of the Southwestern electric grid company, said.

- According to the company, efforts are underway to restore electricity supplies as soon as possible.

Reaction

- District Administration Head Yulia Semyakina told TASS that a temporary accommodation center with a capacity of 30 beds had been set up for those affected by the enemy strike.

- The official stressed that the child had been killed on the eve of International Children's Day.

- According to Semyakina, the Kiev regime continues attempts to intimidate local residents.

- Authorities in the Kherson Region have cancelled all events marking International Children’s Day due to Ukrainian attacks, the governor’s Spokesman Vladimir Vasilenko announced.

- The Kherson Region’s Central TV channel will take entertainment shows off the air on International Children’s Day following the Ukrainian attack on Genichesk.