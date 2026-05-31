IAEA experts to be shown location of Ukraine’s strike on ZNPP power unit when it is safe

MELITOPOL, May 31. /TASS/. The management of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) will show the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts present at the plant the location of the Ukrainian army’s strike on the turbine hall of the sixth power unit when the situation allows, ZNPP Communications Director Yevgenia Yashina told TASS.

"Regarding yesterday’s strike, we will show the IAEA experts the landing site as soon as the situation allows and it becomes safe for the agency’s staff," she said.

On May 30, Rosatom chief Alexey Likhachev reported that a Ukrainian combat drone had struck the turbine hall building of Unit 6 of the ZNPP, adding that the drone was controlled via fiber optics, ruling out the possibility of an accidental hit. The drone struck the wall of the turbine hall, with no injuries or critical damage. Yashina told TASS that the site of the Ukrainian Armed Forces strike was located several meters from the reactor.