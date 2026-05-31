Business becoming more cautious in 2026 — Chamber of Commerce

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Business expectations in Russia are becoming more cautious because the business may have less space for mistakes in the second half of this year, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sergey Katyrin told TASS in an interview before the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"In the second half of 2026, from my point of view, the business will face an unpleasant thing - the space for mistakes will become narrower. The Bank of Russia sees the average key rate at the level of 14-14.5% and GDP growth within 0.5-1.5% in the base case. The Russian Ministry of Economic Development expects at the same time that GDP growth will be more modest, about 0.4%. It means the business will have no cheap money and broad demand that might cover management’s miscalculations. Business expectations themselves are becoming more cautious also," Katyrin said.

The real scenario is to develop the internal turnover because companies with access to orders, working capital, human resources and clear niche will become stronger, he added.