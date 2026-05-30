IAEA Director General expressed concerns in view of drone attack against nuclear plant

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi expressed his concerns in connection with the drone attack against the turbine building of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the agency said on X.

"DG Rafael Grossi expresses serious concern about the reported incident which would endanger both the 7 indispensable pillars for ensuring nuclear safety during the conflict as well as the 5 concrete principles to protect the ZNPP, which clearly state that ‘there should be no attack of any kind from or against’ the plant," IAEA noted.

"Attacking nuclear sites is like playing with fire," Grossi said, cited by the agency.