Luxury car sales gain 22% in Russia in 2025

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Sales of high-end cars in Russia surged by 22% year on year to 695 vehicles in 2025, Avtostat company said.

Rolls-Royce was the top-selling brand in the luxury segment, capturing a third of the market with 225 cars sold. Bentley, the bestseller in the segment in 2023-2024 fell to second (198 cars sold). Lamborghini comes in third with 159 cars sold. Furthermore, 73 new Ferrari cars, 25 Aston Martin cars, and 15 Maserati vehicles were sold.

Aston Martin saw the biggest increase in sales - 230%. Sales surged by 59% for Ferrari, by 48% for Rolls-Royce, by 13% for Bentley, and by 6% for Lamborghini. Maserati sales plunged by 57%.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan was the best-selling model of all luxury cars as of 2025 year-end, with 156 SUVs sold. The Lamborghini Urus crossover took the second position with 138 vehicles sold. The Bentley Bentayga SUV was third (88 vehicles sold).