Russian customs officers seize over nine tons of drugs in H1 2025

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Customs Service has seized more than nine metric tons of controlled substances in the first half of this year, the customs press service informed.

"As of the end of the first half of 2025, customs authorities independently and in coordination with law enforcement seized more than nine tons of narcotic substances, psychotropic substances, their precursors and potent substances. They include: 358.7 kg of narcotic substances, 600.4 kg of psychotropic substances, 922 kg of potent substances and 7.6 tons of precursors," the press service said.

In total, 161 criminal cases were opened from January to June 2025, of which 67 cases pertain to the smuggling of drugs, psychotropic agents and their precursors, and 94 cases cover potent substances smuggling.