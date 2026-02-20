Moscow sees biggest snowfall of winter on Thursday — meteorologist

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Moscow saw its biggest snowfall of the winter on Thursday, breaking several records, Marina Makarova of Russia’s Hydrometeorological Center told TASS.

"This was the heaviest snowfall this winter. However, it is on par with the one on January 9. About the same, millimeters in difference. We got 28.8 mm of precipitation on February 19 and overnight into February 20, which was 65% of the monthly average of 44 mm," she said.

At nine in the morning on February 20, there was between 68 and 79 centimeters of snow on the ground in Moscow, with even the lower figure breaking the 2024 record of 64 centimeters. The snowstorm set a new daily precipitation record of 25-26 centimeters.