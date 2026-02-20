{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

Air defenses shoot down 26 UAVs near Sevastopol

The Ukrainian armed forces used drones loaded with metal balls

SEVASTOPOL, February 20. /TASS/. Air defense forces shot down 26 drones during a nighttime attack by the Ukrainian army on Sevastopol, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on his Telegram channel.

"All night long, our air defense forces and Black Sea Fleet were fighting off attacks by the Ukrainian forces. In total, more than 26 UAVs were shot down," the message said.

Razvozhayev added that the Ukrainian armed forces used drones loaded with metal balls.

He previously explained that such components act as shrapnel, scattering at high speed upon detonation of an explosive device and significantly increasing the area of damage and the risk to people, vehicles and homes.

Russia's domestic policy
Ukraine crisis
Zelensky's order to develop battle plan bad news for Ukrainians — senator
Grigory Karasin highlighted that Zelensky was too dependent on his Western curators
Board of Peace to focus not only on Gaza, but other hotspots as well — Trump
The US president added that the Board of Peace would work with the UN
Europe wants to extend fighting in Ukraine as long as possible — Russian MFA
"At present, no real constructive contribution from the Europeans is visible, because their position makes it impossible," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko stated
International forces in Gaza to include troops from Albania, Indonesia, Kazakhstan
Egypt and Jordan have committed to train police
Qatar, Kuwait, UAE, Saudi Arabia pledge to allocate over $4 bln to support Gaza Strip
On January 22, representatives of 19 countries signed the charter establishing the Board of Peace for Gaza in a ceremony on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos
Trump says gets on well with Putin
The US president complained that he had underestimated the complexity of resolving the crisis in Ukraine
Security in Europe impossible without Russia — top Russian senator
According to Valentina Matviyenko, European document with demands for Russia, if it indeed exists, once again clearly shows that with their current approach, Europeans have no place at the negotiating table for establishing a real, long-term peace
Russia strengthening its western border security — General Staff
According to Colonel General Sergey Rudskoy, equipping the general purpose forces with modern military equipment remains a priority
Board of Peace first meeting: What is known about organization at this point
The Board of Peace is currently focused on settling the conflict in the Gaza Strip
Talks of Russia, Madagascar presidents over after two and half hours
The meeting included talks with a limited circle of delegates and a working breakfast with the expanded circle of delegates
Kiev argues Ukraine is interested only in full EU membership
The deputy head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office expressed optimism that a political decision on Ukraine’s EU accession could be reached by 2027
Zelensky, his wife linked to human trafficking through Epstein's schemes — politician
Viktor Medvedchuk stressed that Zelensky's name is mentioned many times in the Epstein case
Special military op’s goal is to ensure peace for decades to come — Medvedev
The special military operation continues and it will undoubtedly be seen through to the end, the politician emphasized
Medvedev says Russia not doing enough in microelectronics
The senior official stressed the need for Russia to fully provide for itself in certain, particularly important, strategic sectors
FACTBOX: King’s brother, former Prince Andrew, arrested in UK
The former prince was arrested on his 66th birthday
Special military operation brings new combat trends — Russian General Staff
In addition to firepower, the range of applications of robotic systems is being expanded in reconnaissance missions, counter-battery warfare, minelaying, delivery of ammunition and supplies to the front, as well as evacuation of the wounded from the battlefield
US government to release files on aliens, UFOs — Trump
The president explains that the decision was made amid a "tremendous interest shown"
Russia ready to increase agricultural exports to Madagascar
Trading in mineral fertilizers is also a promising area of cooperation
Trump says Iran deal won't come easy, but talks going well
The US president reiterated that Washington will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons and claimed that Tehran is still entertaining the idea
Trump believes Hamas to make good on promise to lay down arms voluntarily
The US leader said the sides "are committed to achieving a Gaza that is properly governed throughout the whole area"
Some EU countries oppose EC plans to expand staff by 2,500 employees — media
EU ministers described the European Commission's request for an additional €1.4 billion to hire new staff and strengthen administrative capacity as inappropriate
UK will not let US use its bases for strike on Iran — newspaper
According to the sources, the UK authorities are to ban the use of the facilities due to a concern that a US strike would constitute "a breach of the international law."
Iranian-flagged container ship detained in Denmark — TV
The vessel is currently anchored east of Albaek in the northernmost part of Jutland
Trump considers large-scale strike on Iran's nuclear targets — media
On Thursday, the US leader said he would give Iran no more than 15 days to reach an agreement
Zelensky actively sabotages peace process — Russian top senator
Valentina Matviyenko says Vladimir Zelensky "rejects any substantive basis for a peace agreement"
Ukraine to resume oil pumping to Slovakia on Saturday
Slovakia expected that deliveries would resume this Friday
US forces move to Middle East, preparations for strike: escalation around Iran
According to sources, the Pentagon is increasing its military presence in the region by sending additional ships, air defense systems and submarines
Ukrainian soldiers blow up ferry in Dnepropetrovsk Region to skip combat — defense source
According to the source, it were soldiers of the Ukrainian army’s 67th brigade
Trump announces plans for symbiotic relationship between Board of Peace, UN
The US president said that Washington was planning to provide financial support to the global organization and help modernize its infrastructure
Kremlin sees extension of US sanctions as automatic decision
Dmitry Peskov added that the negotiation process with Washington is complicated
Trump expects clarity on possible US-Iran nuclear deal within ten days
According to the US president, the sides "may have to take it a step further"
FBI, US Justice Department oversee Ukraine’s corruption probe into Energoatom — report
According to the report, the consultations helped to raise the "ability to process significant cases related to corruption in Ukraine’s state-owned energy corporation"
Netanyahu warns Iran of response it ‘cannot even imagine’ if it attacks Israel
Israel demands that Iran destroy the uranium enrichment infrastructure, cut the missile program, stop helping the allies, the official says
European Commission should defend EU interests, not Ukraine’s — top Hungarian diplomat
Peter Szijjarto says that the authority must also make Croatians understand the obligation to fully import Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia
Russian Transport Ministry take support measures for ports of Gulf of Finland
A diesel-powered icebreaker already arrived in the Gulf of Finland, Andrey Nikitin noted
Lavrov, Araghchi discuss situation involving Iranian nuclear program
The Russian side reaffirmed its support for the diplomatic process aimed at achieving fair political and diplomatic solutions, respecting Iran’s legitimate rights
Geneva results, venue for next round, no sense in Europe’s participation: Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has already been briefed by the negotiating team on the results of the Geneva talks
Russia’s Filippov wins silver at 2026 Winter Olympics in Ski Mountaineering
Nikita Filippov is the first out of 13 athletes representing Russia under a neutral status at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games to win an Olympic medal
Venezuelan parliament passes law granting amnesty to political prisoners
The authority approved the bill unanimously, Speaker Jorge Rodriguez says
Ukrainian official declares he found over $653,000 in his grandmother's garage
Alexander Subbotenko characterized the practice of keeping savings in US dollars as a "family custom"
Conflict in Ukraine to end when one of the sides is 'exhausted' — Merz
According to the German chancellor, resuming normal relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin is "practically impossible"
Israeli planes attack Hezbollah bases in mountainous areas near Syrian border — TV
Eyewitnesses reported powerful explosions in the vicinity of the village of Al-Nabi Shayth
Russia’s Andreeva falls to American Anisimova in quarters of Dubai Tennis Championships
The 2026 Dubai Tennis Championships is a WTA-1,000 event which is played on February 15-21
'Concrete issues' on agenda of Putin’s meeting with top Cuban diplomat — Kremlin
During his visit to Russia, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla held talks with the entire Russian leadership
Russian army stocked with 70% modern weapons — official
First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said that continuous modernization of models and the development of advanced weapons is under way
Ukrainian troops to withdraw from Donbass if Zelensky issues such order — National Guard
Alexander Pivnenko also complained about a shortage of personnel in the Ukrainian army and acknowledged that the Ukrainian public is tired of the fighting
Palestine calls for Israel’s exclusion from Board of Peace — ambassador
Palestinian Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Observer to international organizations in Vienna Salah Abdel Shafi said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is a war criminal and should stand trial for the crimes committed
Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s energy infrastructure over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 350 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
US gathers largest air force group in region since Iraq invasion — media
This buildup would allow Washington to conduct military operations against Iran for several weeks, the newspaper said
Russia returns to electronic engineering pool — first deputy PM
Denis Manturov added that Russia should master the new lithography machine for 130 nanometers
Dmitriev denies Russia offered the US $12 trillion worth projects
According to the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, the lifting of sanctions will be eventually dictated by Washington's interests
Upgraded Khrizantema-M antitank missile accelerates to hypersonic speed — Rostec
According to the holding company representative, this missile is being used in the special military operation zone in Ukraine
Board of Peace necessary, because other organizations fail to keep global peace — Orban
The Hungarian prime minister said that new initiatives are needed to bring forward the issue of peace globally
FACTBOX: Nearly 150 drones target Russian regions at night
One man was killed in Ukraine's attack on Sevastopol
Russian Pacific Fleet frigate to join security exercise in India — Commander
According to Admiral Alexander Moiseyev, all Milan 2026 events "are being held in the spirit of cooperation, peace, and security"
Russian scientist copes with mathematical problem unsolved for 190 years
This breakthrough radically changes the understanding of one of the oldest areas of mathematics, crucial to fundamental physics and economics
Senior Russian, Cuban defense officials discuss military-technical cooperation
Further steps have been outlined for cooperation between the Russian Ministry of Defense and the Cuban side
Generals Moskalik, Sarvarov killed in Kiev regime’s terrorist attacks — General Staff
Colonel General Sergei Rudskoy noted that with the deaths of the generals, the troops "lost true professionals, loyal comrades, and true patriots"
Venezuela’s authorized president signs law granting amnesty to political prisoners
Delcy Rodriguez thanked the legislators, officials for an "exceptional political maturity"
IMF takes not of moderate contraction of US dollar share in international reserves
The IMF also pointed to the dollar depreciation against other currency from peak values of 2024
Many issues to address Ukrainian crisis mulled in Geneva — Russian deputy foreign minister
The talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine were held in Geneva on February 17-18
US lacks air defenses in Middle East for Iran operation — NBC
According to sources, the Pentagon is building up its military presence in the region by sending additional ships, air defense systems and submarines there
Four people hurt in oil well fire in Samara Region
The fire was extinguished on an area of 20 square meters
Deliveries of Upyr-18 drone to Russian military to increase substantially
According to CEO of Uraldronzavod Plant Vladimir Tkachuk, the company’s other innovation is being considered by the enemy as a "strike by an unknown type of UAV"
Deployment of Russian orbital station planned to begin in 2028 — first deputy premier
Denis Manturov said it will become a key platform for deep space missions, including the creation of a Russian lunar base
Medvedev praised import substitution in Russian defense industry
The deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council noted that this often happens because there is no other choice
Liberating Krinichnoye, Russian troops penetrate Ukraine’s defenses — expert
Andrey Marochko believes that, given the operational and tactical situation in this area, Russian forces will continue denting the enemy defenses at Krinichnoye
Trump says 50 million barrels of Venezuelan oil en route to US
The US has oil as well but "we’re helping them a lot," the president says
Russia calls for restraint from all participants in escalation around Iran — Kremlin
Russia continues to develop relations with Iran, Dmitry Peskov said
Deputy foreign ministers of Russia, Kazakhstan discuss nuclear disarmament in Astana
The two sides exchanged views on work within multilateral structures, including the First Committee of the UN General Assembly
Russian General Staff uses analytics to counter Ukrainian strikes deep into Russia
Colonel General Sergey Rudskoy noted that the Main Operations Directorate is directly involved in developing and implementing a set of measures to enhance air defense capabilities
Russian, Chinese, Iranian envoys meet with IAEA chief, urge diplomatic solution for Iran
The joint statements call for a solution to "all existing problems"
Poland not seeking to possess nuclear weapons — defense minister
Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz says that the country will develop the nuclear sector still
Russia should not lose achievements it obtained under sanctions — Medvedev
According to Dmitry Medvedev, this ultimately develops competencies that will be in demand in the country in the future
Trump extends anti-Russian sanctions related to Ukraine for one year
"The actions and policies addressed in these Executive Orders continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States," the US leader said
US deploys 68 military cargo aircraft to Middle East over three days — media
According to the report, the US Air Force has also dispatched an AWACS radar aircraft to the Middle East
Russia’s Petrosyan finishes 6th in women’s figure skating at 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy
US' Alysa Liu won the gold in women’s singles
Russia to test Internet provider drone similar to Starlink — newspaper
According to the newspaper, the drone will operate at an altitude of 15 to 24 kilometers
Russian defense minister holds talks with visiting Madagascar counterpart
Andrey Belousov said that a lot of work had been done
US could launch limited strike on Iran to push for nuclear deal — WSJ
The sources say that the potential strike could target military and government buildings
Press review: India to continue buying Russian oil as US amasses major force near Iran
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 20th
Europe blocks peace following Alaska summit — Russia’s former PM
Sergey Stepashin says believes that the summit was a breakthrough
Defense minister says Israeli military to stay in Gaza forever
Israel will not allow "threats of annihilation" in the future, Defense Minister Israel Katz says
West using post-Soviet space against Russia: deputy foreign minister’s statements
Mikhail Galuzin noted in a conversation with journalists that trilateral negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement are continuing, although they are difficult
Japan's PM reaffirms intent to sign peace treaty with Russia
Sanae Takaichi criticized Russia's actions in Ukraine, calling for an immediate end to the conflict
AmCham head calls sanctions on Russian aviation mistake
Robert Agee also noted that he is working to remove some sanction restrictions on Russian banks’ licenses
Italian journalist detained in Turkey on mission to investigate isolation prisons
International Reporters’ official says the organization witnesses a second detention of its journalist in six months
European Commission prepares legal grounds to intercept Russian oil tankers — source
The potential measure raises concerns among several EU states over a military confrontation risk
Kallas tenure not 'golden age' of European diplomacy, Kremlin believes
Dmitry Peskov commented on the "list of demands" to Moscow compiled by Kallas that requires reduction of the army and payments from Russia
Air defenses shoot down 26 UAVs near Sevastopol
The Ukrainian armed forces used drones loaded with metal balls
Hungarian PM voices concern over possible US withdrawal from talks on Ukraine
The US might "pack up and leave", Viktor Orban says after a session of the Board of Peace
Russia's drone expertise can and should be used in civilian sector — Medvedev
The senior official noted that that until recently, Russia "was not a leader" in terms of developing unmanned aircraft systems
Europe in decline, other kind of war: statements by Lavrov
Sergey Lavrov stressed that Russia is ready to engage with reasonable and pragmatic counterparts
US fails to issue visas to Belarusian delegation for Board of Peace meeting
Minsk has completed all the necessary procedures, according to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry
US military ready to strike Iran on Saturday, but Trump yet to make decision — media
The channel notes that the White House is weighing the consequences of both escalation and restraint
Uralvagonzavod Group delivers batch of modernized BREM-80 vehicles to troops
The BREM-80 vehicle is based on the T-80 tank chassis and is equipped with a powerful gas turbine engine, providing it with high mobility
Ukraine loses over 520,000 troops in 2025 — Russian General Staff
Sergey Rudskoy says total loss of Ukrainian servicemen is estimated at more than 1,5 million
No plan B for Gaza, it will re-ignite conflict — Rubio
The US secretary of state said that no one wants going back to war
Russian forces step up strikes on Ukrainian military enterprises — General Staff
Sergey Rudskoy says the measures cut Ukraine’s capabilities to equip its army
Ukrainian military attacks Belgorod Region using 50 drones in one day
An FPV drone attack on a vehicle in Zamostye resulted in three injuries
Putin meets with visiting Madagascar leader Michael Randrianirina
The two leaders are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation in various spheres and a range of current issues on the international and regional agenda
