Air defenses shoot down 26 UAVs near Sevastopol

SEVASTOPOL, February 20. /TASS/. Air defense forces shot down 26 drones during a nighttime attack by the Ukrainian army on Sevastopol, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on his Telegram channel.

"All night long, our air defense forces and Black Sea Fleet were fighting off attacks by the Ukrainian forces. In total, more than 26 UAVs were shot down," the message said.

Razvozhayev added that the Ukrainian armed forces used drones loaded with metal balls.

He previously explained that such components act as shrapnel, scattering at high speed upon detonation of an explosive device and significantly increasing the area of damage and the risk to people, vehicles and homes.