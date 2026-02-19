MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky, backed by European officials, is obstructing the efforts toward a Ukrainian settlement, Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko told TASS, commenting on reports of a submission to the European Union of a list of demands to Russia regarding Ukraine.

According to her, the European officials’ demands are Russophobic, far-fetched, and directly undermine any efforts to achieve a sustainable peace.

"This looks like an outright and deliberate sabotage of the peace process. And Zelensky, backed by them, is increasingly sabotaging the peace process himself. How else can one interpret the fact that, during the talks in Geneva, he publicly and strongly rejects any substantive basis for a peace agreement? He is effectively blocking his representatives from working. It’s not the first time this is happening," Matviyenko noted.