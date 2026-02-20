MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Ukraine played a role in convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's shady dealings, said Viktor Medvedchuk, head of the Other Ukraine movement and former leader of Ukraine’s banned Opposition Platform - For Life party.

"There is more than enough of the Ukrainian trace in the Epstein case. In 2008, a foundation controlled by Jeffrey Epstein, Gratitude America Ltd., sent $1 million to the Clinton Foundation. These funds were designated as a donation from Viktor Pinchuk. The payment went through the Epstein Foundation's bank account. Here's Epstein, [42nd US President Bill] Clinton, and the son-in-law of Ukrainian President [Leonid] Kuchma, all together. Moreover, oligarch Pinchuk actively supported the 2014 coup d'etat and [Pyotr] Poroshenko's (included by Rosfinmonitoring in the list of persons involved in extremist activities or terrorism) rise to power and later [Vladimir] Zelensky. As you can see, the Epstein lobby is working hard in Ukrainian politics," he wrote.

The politician said Zelensky's name is mentioned in the materials more than 50 times, including in the context of conversations about human trafficking and corruption in Ukraine. For instance, it was reported that Zelensky may be involved in the abduction of women and children through the Ukrainian modeling agency Jean-Luc Brunel.

"Thus, the illegitimate and his wife have long been cynically engaged in the supply of human goods through Epstein's schemes," Medvedchuk said. "This is confirmed by the scandal of violence and bullying of evacuated children."

Epstein was detained in July, 2019. The prosecutor's office said there was evidence that in 2002-2005 he organized visits to his Manhattan home by dozens of underage girls, the youngest of whom was 14. Epstein's friends and acquaintances included a large number of current and retired officials from the United States and many other countries (including former heads of state), major entrepreneurs and show business stars.

The criminal prosecution of the financier in the United States was terminated after his suicide in prison in August 2019. Epstein's acquaintances included Clinton, and the current head of the American administration, Donald Trump. Zelensky is also mentioned in Epstein's dossier in connection with trafficking in Ukrainian women and children. Besides, in correspondence from 2019 with then-Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak, Epstein doubted Zelensky's ability to govern the country.