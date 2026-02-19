IMF takes not of moderate contraction of US dollar share in international reserves

WASHINGTON, February 19. /TASS/. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) views the US dollar as a stable currency overall but sees the decline of its share in international reserves since the middle of the last decade, IMF Official Spokesperson Julie Kozack said at a briefing.

"The role of the dollar, we've assessed it to be broadly stable over time, with only a moderate decline in the share of the dollar in international reserves since, since the mid-2010s," Kozack said.

The IMF also noted the dollar depreciation against other currency from peak values of 2024 but "the current level of the dollar against major currencies is close to its historical average over the past decade," Kozack added.