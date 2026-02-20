MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky is seeking a fresh infusion of money and weapons from the West to continue the war, that is why he created his new three-year battle plan, Alexey Chepa, first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, told TASS, commenting on reports that the head of the Kiev regime had ordered to develop a three-year military plan for the conflict.

"This is his attempt to prolong the conflict and show his Western backers that Kiev is ready to fight to the last Ukrainian, emphasizing the need for continued arms and financial support. He is effectively saying: ‘Here are the military plans we have prepared for 2026-2027, worth 90 billion, but we would like another 90 billion in 2028, and even more after that,’" the lawmaker said.

"He follows the line proposed by the UK - a war of attrition. For him, nothing else matters. His future depends entirely on this conflict and on those who have invested in it, including arms manufacturers and others who expect results," the parliamentarian added.