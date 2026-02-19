Poland not seeking to possess nuclear weapons — defense minister

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Poland honors its international nuclear non-proliferation commitments and has no plans to obtain nuclear weapons, Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

"Poland is bound by relevant obligations under international conventions. This topic (striving to possess nuclear weapons - TASS) is not subject for a broad discussion," he said in an interview with the PAP, AFP, and DPA agencies.

However, in his words, Poland’s science should develop the nuclear sector.

Apart from that, he noted that Warsaw should be ready to cooperate with its NATO allies on nuclear weapons deployment initiatives.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki said in an interview with the Polsat television channel on February 15 that Poland should aim to develop nuclear capabilities. However, Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said earlier that the Polish government is not discussing stationing nuclear weapons on the country's territory.

Poland’s former President (2015-2025) Andrzej Duda repeatedly advocated for deploying American nuclear weapons in Poland. In the spring of 2025, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that Poland would strive to gain access to the most modern types of weapons including nuclear weapons, supporting French President Emmanuel Macron’s idea to extend the French "nuclear umbrella" to other European countries.