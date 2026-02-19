{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Poland not seeking to possess nuclear weapons — defense minister

Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz says that the country will develop the nuclear sector still

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Poland honors its international nuclear non-proliferation commitments and has no plans to obtain nuclear weapons, Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

"Poland is bound by relevant obligations under international conventions. This topic (striving to possess nuclear weapons - TASS) is not subject for a broad discussion," he said in an interview with the PAP, AFP, and DPA agencies.

However, in his words, Poland’s science should develop the nuclear sector.

Apart from that, he noted that Warsaw should be ready to cooperate with its NATO allies on nuclear weapons deployment initiatives.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki said in an interview with the Polsat television channel on February 15 that Poland should aim to develop nuclear capabilities. However, Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said earlier that the Polish government is not discussing stationing nuclear weapons on the country's territory.

Poland’s former President (2015-2025) Andrzej Duda repeatedly advocated for deploying American nuclear weapons in Poland. In the spring of 2025, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that Poland would strive to gain access to the most modern types of weapons including nuclear weapons, supporting French President Emmanuel Macron’s idea to extend the French "nuclear umbrella" to other European countries.

Middle East conflict
Defense minister says Israeli military to stay in Gaza forever
Israel will not allow "threats of annihilation" in the future, Defense Minister Israel Katz says
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Kiev loses 1,235 troops along engagement line in past day
Read more
Russia sees no point in involving EU in negotiations on Ukraine — Kremlin
It can hardly be of any help, Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
‘The Mask’ actor Peter Greene died from gunshot wound — medical examiner
On December 13, the 60-year-old actor was found dead in his New York apartment
Read more
Trump says Iran deal won't come easy, but talks going well
The US president reiterated that Washington will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons and claimed that Tehran is still entertaining the idea
Read more
Ukrainian soldiers blow up ferry in Dnepropetrovsk Region to skip combat — defense source
According to the source, it were soldiers of the Ukrainian army’s 67th brigade
Read more
Trump says gets on well with Putin
The US president complained that he had underestimated the complexity of resolving the crisis in Ukraine
Read more
Sweden assisting Ukraine on information warfare front — Swedish TV
"In the spring of 2022, we gave consultations to Ukrainian government agencies and helped them communicate with their population [facing] the threat of war. Another important goal was to develop resistance to external [psychological] influence in those who could be exposed to it," Mikael Tofvesson said
Read more
EU ministerial meeting in Luxemburg is unlikely to lift anti-Russian sanctions
"Ukraine or sanctions against Russia are not part of the agenda", Russian representative to EU says
Read more
Estonian special services detain leader of Koos group, Russian national — report
They are accused of conducting anti-constitutional activities
Read more
UK will not let US use its bases for strike on Iran — newspaper
According to the sources, the UK authorities are to ban the use of the facilities due to a concern that a US strike would constitute "a breach of the international law."
Read more
Der Spiegel claims perpetrators of Nord Stream blasts acted without US approval
The magazine further claims that the saboteurs received private funding from Ukraine
Read more
US interested in lifting anti-Russian sanctions due to lucrative projects — Putin's envoy
Kirill Dmitriev stressed that the portfolio of potential Russia-US projects exceeds $14 trillion
Read more
Russia’s Sberbank files new lawsuits vs heavily-indebted Mechel
Sberbank filed lawsuits against the Korshunov Ore Dressing Plant, the Mechel Mining Management Company, Mechel Mining, the Southern Kuzbass Coal Company and the Bratsk Ferroalloy Plant
Read more
Russian army stocked with 70% modern weapons — official
First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said that continuous modernization of models and the development of advanced weapons is under way
Read more
Ukrainian conflict continues to be fueled with US arms supplies — MFA
Maria Zakharova noted that the current US leadership appeared to be making efforts to seek solutions to the crisis
Read more
Board of Peace to focus not only on Gaza, but other hotspots as well — Trump
The US president added that the Board of Peace would work with the UN
Read more
Russian figure-skating teen prodigy chalks up third-time Guinness World record
This is Trusova’s third entry into the Guinness Book of World Records as she previously was noted for performing the quad toe loop jump and a quad toe lutz
Read more
No plan B for Gaza, it will re-ignite conflict — Rubio
The US secretary of state said that no one wants going back to war
Read more
FACTBOX: King’s brother, former Prince Andrew, arrested in UK
The former prince was arrested on his 66th birthday
Read more
Many issues to address Ukrainian crisis mulled in Geneva — Russian deputy foreign minister
The talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine were held in Geneva on February 17-18
Read more
Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Gulf countries allocate $7 billion to rebuild Gaza — Trump
The Board of Peace was created on January 22, when 19 countries signed its charter. It was established as part of a peaceful settlement in the Gaza Strip
Read more
Qatar, Kuwait, UAE, Saudi Arabia pledge to allocate over $4 bln to support Gaza Strip
On January 22, representatives of 19 countries signed the charter establishing the Board of Peace for Gaza in a ceremony on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos
Read more
Europe wants to extend fighting in Ukraine as long as possible — Russian MFA
"At present, no real constructive contribution from the Europeans is visible, because their position makes it impossible," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko stated
Read more
Russia ready to increase agricultural exports to Madagascar
Trading in mineral fertilizers is also a promising area of cooperation
Read more
Geneva results, venue for next round, no sense in Europe’s participation: Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has already been briefed by the negotiating team on the results of the Geneva talks
Read more
Ukrainian neo-Nazism threatens global community — Grushko
Alexander Grushko emphasized that Russia "consistently combats terrorism and manifestations of Nazism and opposes any revision of the outcomes of World War II"
Read more
Progress MS-27 cargo spacecraft to leave for ISS in June — Roscosmos
The Progress MS spacecraft is used to deliver various cargoes to the ISS, as well as to adjust its orbit
Read more
Defense minister says Israeli military to stay in Gaza forever
Israel will not allow "threats of annihilation" in the future, Defense Minister Israel Katz says
Read more
IMF takes not of moderate contraction of US dollar share in international reserves
The IMF also pointed to the dollar depreciation against other currency from peak values of 2024
Read more
Putin has trusting relations with Saudi Arabia's leadership — Lavrov
The top duplomat noted that there have been "different" periods in relations between the two countries
Read more
Israeli planes attack Hezbollah bases in mountainous areas near Syrian border — TV
Eyewitnesses reported powerful explosions in the vicinity of the village of Al-Nabi Shayth
Read more
Special military op’s goal is to ensure peace for decades to come — Medvedev
The special military operation continues and it will undoubtedly be seen through to the end, the politician emphasized
Read more
Putin approves regulations on General Staff of National Guard troops
The decree comes into force on the day of its signing
Read more
Digital development minister says foreign intelligence has access to Telegram messages
Maksut Shadayev said that the intelligence gathered is being used in combat operations against the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
Russia to transfer $1 bln from frozen funds to rebuild Gaza — Lavrov
US authorities have not formally confirmed their president’s assessment, Russian Foreign Minister said
Read more
Trump extends anti-Russian sanctions related to Ukraine for one year
"The actions and policies addressed in these Executive Orders continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States," the US leader said
Read more
Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s energy infrastructure over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 350 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Extraordinary snowfall in Moscow to affect airport operations
Flight cancellations are not ruled out, the Ministry of Transport said
Read more
Kallas tenure not 'golden age' of European diplomacy, Kremlin believes
Dmitry Peskov commented on the "list of demands" to Moscow compiled by Kallas that requires reduction of the army and payments from Russia
Read more
Explosion reported in southern Ukrainian city of Odessa
The city is witnessing a partial blackout, a local media outlet says
Read more
Medvedev says Russia not doing enough in microelectronics
The senior official stressed the need for Russia to fully provide for itself in certain, particularly important, strategic sectors
Read more
Next US attack on Iran could look like full-blown war — Axios
According to sources, it would be a joint US-Israeli operation, much larger that the one in June 2025
Read more
Russia's GDP growth in 2025 was 1% — Putin
The Russian leader also said that the country is maintaining a solid pace of real wage growth
Read more
Russia to demand legal codification of NATO’s non-expansion eastward — newspaper
According to the newspaper, Moscow will also demand the revocation of the decisions of the 2008 Bucharest Summit
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about collapse of military police building in Leningrad Region
According to preliminary reports, there were casualties as a result of the incident
Read more
Board of Peace first meeting: What is known about organization at this point
The Board of Peace is currently focused on settling the conflict in the Gaza Strip
Read more
Trump announces plans for symbiotic relationship between Board of Peace, UN
The US president said that Washington was planning to provide financial support to the global organization and help modernize its infrastructure
Read more
Trump believes Hamas to make good on promise to lay down arms voluntarily
The US leader said the sides "are committed to achieving a Gaza that is properly governed throughout the whole area"
Read more
US lacks air defenses in Middle East for Iran operation — NBC
According to sources, the Pentagon is building up its military presence in the region by sending additional ships, air defense systems and submarines there
Read more
Russia to provide Cuba with material assistance — MFA
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov emphasized that, while there is no immediate prospect of coordinated action within the BRICS alliance, various options remain on the table depending on how the situation evolves
Read more
Liberating Krinichnoye, Russian troops penetrate Ukraine’s defenses — expert
Andrey Marochko believes that, given the operational and tactical situation in this area, Russian forces will continue denting the enemy defenses at Krinichnoye
Read more
Russia’s 2026 harvest may exceed last year’s level — expert
Grain output in Russia totaled around 140 mln tons in 2025
Read more
Russia returns to electronic engineering pool — first deputy PM
Denis Manturov added that Russia should master the new lithography machine for 130 nanometers
Read more
Slovakia may suspend electricity supplies to Ukraine, Fico says
Zelensky halted oil supplies over the Druzhba pipeline to Slovakia and Hungary for the purpose of politically blackmailing them and the pipeline could have been damaged deliberately, the Slovak prime minister noted
Read more
Wall Street Journal again calls for reporter Gershkovich’s release
The WSJ rejected all accusations against its reporter and demanded his immediate release
Read more
US gathers largest air force group in region since Iraq invasion — media
This buildup would allow Washington to conduct military operations against Iran for several weeks, the newspaper said
Read more
US forces move to Middle East, preparations for strike: escalation around Iran
According to sources, the Pentagon is increasing its military presence in the region by sending additional ships, air defense systems and submarines
Read more
Europe in decline, other kind of war: statements by Lavrov
Sergey Lavrov stressed that Russia is ready to engage with reasonable and pragmatic counterparts
Read more
Senior Russian, Cuban defense officials discuss military-technical cooperation
Further steps have been outlined for cooperation between the Russian Ministry of Defense and the Cuban side
Read more
Casualties in Bryansk Region, fire at oil depot: Ukraine’s overnight drone strike
Two civilians were injured as a result of a massive attack by a fixed-wing jet drone on the Bryansk Region, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said
Read more
Russian MFA says Russia won’t invade Ukraine, blames US for ‘aggressive plans’
Maria Zakharova said it was "absurd" to say Russia nurtured any aggressive plans about Ukraine
Read more
Dmitriev denies Russia offered the US $12 trillion worth projects
According to the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, the lifting of sanctions will be eventually dictated by Washington's interests
Read more
Russia’s international reserves gain $8.6 bln in one week to $806 bln — Central Bank
As of February 6, the country’s reserves totaled $797.5 bln
Read more
Duma security committee chief: Internet penetrates boundaries, violates sovereignty
MP Irina Yarovaya: "Internet initially violates the terms ‘border’ and ‘sovereignty’; today’s telecommunication services make it possible to interfere with our independent national interests"
Read more
Russia’s gas supplies to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan up by 20% in 2025 — Gazprom
According to CEO Alexey Miller, Gazprom will continue to increase gas volumes supplied to these countries
Read more
Russian chemical industry’s capacity up about 14% since 2022 — First Deputy PM
Denis Manturov noted that production capacities were recorded to grow by 25.3% for ethylene, by 11% for plastics, and by 23% for mineral fertilizers
Read more
Trade turnover between Russia, Ethiopia double in 6M 2025 — Russian ambassador
Evgeniy Terekhin Ethiopia is famous worldwide as the field and producer of uniquely high-quality coffee, as well as the supplier of flowers, oilseeds, and legumes
Read more
Russia to test Internet provider drone similar to Starlink — newspaper
According to the newspaper, the drone will operate at an altitude of 15 to 24 kilometers
Read more
Trilateral negotiations on Ukraine hard, but continue — Russian deputy foreign minister
Mikhail Galuzin admitted that he would like "to reserve his personal impressions for some other occasion"
Read more
Russian scientist copes with mathematical problem unsolved for 190 years
This breakthrough radically changes the understanding of one of the oldest areas of mathematics, crucial to fundamental physics and economics
Read more
Medvedev praised import substitution in Russian defense industry
The deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council noted that this often happens because there is no other choice
Read more
Poland not seeking to possess nuclear weapons — defense minister
Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz says that the country will develop the nuclear sector still
Read more
Bushehr nuclear plant remains priority for Rosatom — CEO
Rosatom has developed security plans for the Bushehr plant in view of escalation in the region, Alexey Likhachev added
Read more
TASS obtains exclusive list of 368 political prisoners held in Ukraine
The list includes 274 public figures, 47 political prisoners, 32 clergymen, and 15 journalists
Read more
EU losing its last safety net in form of UGS reserves in political arena — expert
Nikolay Gaponenko is convinced that the current situation is not a disaster, but rather a normal one, signaling a rapid rate of reserve depletion and allowing for conclusions about the emerging key risks
Read more
India starts preparations for free trade zone with Customs Union
The country supported a proposal to establish a workshop to prepare to sign a free trade agreement with the Customs Union, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin says
Read more
Netanyahu warns Iran of response it ‘cannot even imagine’ if it attacks Israel
Israel demands that Iran destroy the uranium enrichment infrastructure, cut the missile program, stop helping the allies, the official says
Read more
European Commission should defend EU interests, not Ukraine’s — top Hungarian diplomat
Peter Szijjarto says that the authority must also make Croatians understand the obligation to fully import Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia
Read more
Russian defense minister holds talks with visiting Madagascar counterpart
Andrey Belousov said that a lot of work had been done
Read more
Trump yet to make final call regarding strike against Iran — CNN
A meeting on this topic involving high-ranking officials was reportedly held at the White House on February 18
Read more
Total length of Russian roads reach 1.58 mln km — Transport Ministry
Regional roads stand at 502,500 km and federal roads equal 65,500 km
Read more
West using post-Soviet space against Russia: deputy foreign minister’s statements
Mikhail Galuzin noted in a conversation with journalists that trilateral negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement are continuing, although they are difficult
Read more
Russian diplomat dismisses claims that US brought Russia, Ukraine to negotiating table
The terminology itself is hardly appropriate from a diplomatic point of view, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russian-Vietnamese trade grew by 3.7% in January-November reaching $4.3 bln
In particular, Russian exports totaled $2.24 billion, which is an increase of 10.75%, while imports declined by 3% and reached $2.06 billion
Read more
US fails to issue visas to Belarusian delegation for Board of Peace meeting
Minsk has completed all the necessary procedures, according to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry
Read more
Interpol ends prosecution of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Concord company
Interpol ended this prosecution starting from August 28
Read more
Ukrainian official declares he found over $653,000 in his grandmother's garage
Alexander Subbotenko characterized the practice of keeping savings in US dollars as a "family custom"
Read more
Russian paratroops arrive in Tajikistan for CSTO exercise
According to earlier reports, 500 Russian paratroops and 60 pieces of equipment, as well as four planes and four helicopters will participate in the drills
Read more
Trilateral talks on Ukraine end in Geneva after 6 hours of discussions
The talks were held behind closed doors at Hotel InterContinental
Read more
Ukraine to resume oil pumping to Slovakia on Saturday
Slovakia expected that deliveries would resume this Friday
Read more
Russian, Chinese, Iranian envoys meet with IAEA chief, urge diplomatic solution for Iran
The joint statements call for a solution to "all existing problems"
Read more
Russia pleased dialogue on Ukraine gains momentum
Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin stressed that Russia always welcomed the priority of political and diplomatic methods of resolving conflicts
Read more
Russia's drone expertise can and should be used in civilian sector — Medvedev
The senior official noted that that until recently, Russia "was not a leader" in terms of developing unmanned aircraft systems
Read more
Russia’s Filippov wins silver at 2026 Winter Olympics in Ski Mountaineering
Nikita Filippov is the first out of 13 athletes representing Russia under a neutral status at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games to win an Olympic medal
Read more
Termination of electricity supplies from Slovakia to be severe blow to Ukraine — expert
Alexander Dudchak said that the European supranational bodies ignore Vladimir Zelensky's antics, because they can use Ukraine to punish the countries that show independent will and sovereignty
Read more
Iranian-flagged container ship detained in Denmark — TV
The vessel is currently anchored east of Albaek in the northernmost part of Jutland
Read more
Conflict in Ukraine to end when one of the sides is 'exhausted' — Merz
According to the German chancellor, resuming normal relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin is "practically impossible"
Read more
Board of Peace necessary, because other organizations fail to keep global peace — Orban
The Hungarian prime minister said that new initiatives are needed to bring forward the issue of peace globally
Read more
Trump expects clarity on possible US-Iran nuclear deal within ten days
According to the US president, the sides "may have to take it a step further"
Read more
Russia’s manufacturing output rises by more than 23% over five years
During this period, more than 21 trillion rubles were invested in fixed capital in the manufacturing sector, Denis Manturov noted
Read more