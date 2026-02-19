Russian defense minister holds talks with visiting Madagascar counterpart

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov met with his visiting Madagascar counterpart, General Maminirina Ely Razafitombo, the Russian defense ministry said.

"Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov held talks with Madagascar Armed Forces Minister General Maminirina Ely Razafitombo," it said.

The Russian minister said that a lot was accomplished during the visit of the Malagasy delegation and thanks to coordinated efforts, preparations for a meeting between the two countries’ presidents has been completed. "Today, I think it important to coordinate our positions on the implementation of the existing agreements," he added.

General Maminirina Ely Razafitombo, in turn, thanked Belousov for assistance in the preparations for the leaders’ meeting. He also lauded the Russian defense ministry’s assistance in clear-up operations after Madagascar's devastating cyclones.

During the talks, the sides discussed the current state and promising areas of further cooperation between the Russian and Madagascar defense ministries.