Trump says gets on well with Putin

WASHINGTON, February 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he has very good relations with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

He complained that he had underestimated the complexity of resolving the crisis in Ukraine.

"I thought this would be easy, because I have a very good relationship with President Putin," the American leader said at the first meeting of the Board of Peace created at the initiative of the United States.

He praised the work of his special envoy Steve Witkoff on the settlement in Ukraine, telling a story about how he got a bit antsy during Witkoff's first meeting with the Russian president. "I [called and] said, 'How's Steve doing?' 'Sir, he's still inside.' An hour passed. I called back. 'Tell Steve to call me when he's finished. I want to find out what the hell is going on. We want to end that war.' 'Sir, he's still inside,'" Trump said.

"They were together for four hours at the first meeting. That's talent. And they get along."