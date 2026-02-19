'Concrete issues' on agenda of Putin’s meeting with top Cuban diplomat — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. The agenda of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Wednesday talks with visiting Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla included "concrete issues," Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"They discussed concrete issues," he said when asked whether the meeting yielded any agreements.

During his visit to Russia, the top Cuban diplomat held talks with the entire Russian leadership, including with the Russian president.

The United States has resumed the blockade of Cuba, declaring its intention to overthrow the republic’s communist government in one way or another. Washington embargoed supplies of fuel, which was already in short supply on the island. Earlier, the United States had severed oil supplies from Mexico and Venezuela.

The US administration also announced its plans to impose proportional import duties on goods from the countries that supply fuel to Cuba. The Russian embassy in Havana said that Moscow would soon begin supplying oil and petroleum products as humanitarian aid.