Trump says Iran deal won't come easy, but talks going well

WASHINGTON, February 19. /TASS/. Washington’s negotiations with Tehran are going well, but it won't be easy to reach an agreement, US President Donald Trump said during the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace.

"You know, good talks are being held," he said. "It's proven to be, over the years, not easy to make a meaningful deal with Iran. We have to make a meaningful deal, otherwise bad things happen, but we have to make a meaningful deal."

He reiterated that Washington will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons and claimed that Tehran is still entertaining the idea.

"We do have some work to do with Iran," Trump said. "They can't have a nuclear weapon. It's very simple. You can't have peace in the Middle East if they have a nuclear weapon."

Earlier, CBS reported that the American administration is considering striking Iran on February 21. In January, the White House warned that it was ready to use force if Tehran fails to engage in talks aimed at reaching a "fair deal" under which Iran completely drops any plans to obtain nuclear weapons. The Iranian government has repeatedly said it had no plans of creating a nuclear bomb.

On February 17, the second round of negotiations between the US and Iran on the nuclear issue took place in Geneva, mediated by Oman. According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the parties reached mutual understanding on a number of issues, which could serve as a basis for a draft future agreement on the nuclear program. US Vice President JD Vance said that the talks went well on a number of aspects, but Tehran is not yet ready to accept some of the fundamental positions outlined by the White House. Earlier, the United States and Israel insisted that Iran not only scrap its nuclear program, but also stop producing ballistic missiles and supporting pro-Iranian forces in the Middle East.