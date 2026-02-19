GENEVA, February 19. /TASS/. The mere fact that representatives of Russia and Ukraine held talks on Swiss soil provides a glimmer of hope, the Swiss magazine Die Weltwoche said in an editorial following trilateral negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement in Geneva.

The publication acknowledged that "the outcome [of the discussions] remains unknown for now." "But the very fact that two warring countries are meeting on Swiss soil is a glimmer of hope," Die Weltwoche wrote.

The magazine described the talks as "a diplomatic success" that "gives hope that the days of this unfortunate war are numbered." It also argued that, contrary to what it called "dogmatic preaching" in the West, Russia neither provoked nor started the conflict.

"The conflict is a direct consequence of NATO’s aggressive eastward expansion after the collapse of the Soviet Union. The West took advantage of Russia’s weakness to expand its sphere of influence," the publication said.

Talks between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine were held in Geneva on February 17-18. The first day lasted about six hours, while the second day continued for about two hours. Head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky described the talks as difficult but businesslike. According to him, a new meeting on the Ukrainian settlement is expected soon.

The first round of trilateral security consultations involving Russia, Ukraine, and the United States was held in Abu Dhabi on January 23-24. The second round took place there on February 4-5.