Jose Balcazar to become Peru's new interim president

BUENOS AIRES, February 19. /TASS/. The Peruvian Parliament has elected Congressman Jose Maria Balcazar as its new interim president, replacing Jose Geri, who was voted out of office on February 17, according to a broadcast of the session on the parliament’s YouTube channel.

"Congressman Balcazar has been elected president of Congress," acting speaker Fernando Rospigliosi announced after the vote.

Balcazar will become Peru’s ninth head of state in 10 years. He was nominated for the post of Congress president by the left-wing Free Peru party. Former President Pedro Castillo, who is in custody on charges of organizing a rebellion after attempting to dissolve Congress in December 2022, is also a member of this party.

Balcazar has already been sworn in, according to a broadcast on the Congress’s official YouTube channel.