US lacks air defenses in Middle East for Iran operation — NBC

NEW YORK, February 19. /TASS/. The United States has insufficient air defenses in the Middle East for a large-scale military operation against Iran, NBC News reported quoting sources.

According to them, the Pentagon is building up its military presence in the region by sending additional ships, air defense systems and submarines there, but some of the air defense systems, including Patriot complexes, have not yet been fully deployed. A source said that available resources may be sufficient for only limited strikes.

NBC said that by mid-March the United States intends to deploy the necessary forces in preparation for a potential order from President Donald Trump to strike. Washington waiting to see if its ongoing consultations with Tehran result in a diplomatic solution, preventing military conflict.