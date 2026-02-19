Russia pleased dialogue on Ukraine gains momentum

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin expressed satisfaction that the dialogue on Ukraine had gained momentum, pointing to the number of rounds that had taken place.

"On the 20th of January, February 4-5, February 17-18 - almost three rounds in a row. These are the facts," Galuzin told reporters. "We have always advocated the priority of political and diplomatic methods of resolving conflicts. In this sense, as a diplomat, I am, of course, satisfied that the dialogue on such a topic as a political and diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian crisis has gained such strong momentum. There have already been three rounds within a stretch of less than one month."

The talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine were held in Geneva on February 17-18. On the first day, they lasted about six hours, on the second about two. Head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky described the negotiations as difficult but businesslike. According to him, a new meeting will be held soon. The first round of the security consultations took place on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi. On February 4-5, the second round took place there.