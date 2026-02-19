Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s energy infrastructure over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Russian troops struck a fuel depot and energy infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian army and enemy deployment sites over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck a fuel depot, energy infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 156 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,265 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,265 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 220 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, about 185 troops, a tank and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and over 115 troops and two artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 350 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, about 375 troops and seven armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and around 20 troops and five motor vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Pisarevka, Bereza, Mikhailovka and Miropolye in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Kazachya Lopan, Verkhnyaya Pisarevka, Kolodeznoye, Veterinarnoye, Aniskino and Ternovaya in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 220 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 15 motor vehicles, six artillery guns, two electronic warfare stations, a counterbattery radar station, an ammunition depot and a materiel depot in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 185 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 185 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and an armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Lesnaya Stenka, Petrovka and Novoosinovo in the Kharkov Region and Brusovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 185 personnel, a tank, an armored combat vehicle, 17 motor vehicles and three artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 115 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 115 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Belokuzminovka, Kondratovka, Konstantinovka and Artyom in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 115 personnel, nine motor vehicles and two artillery guns, including a foreign-made weapon in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot and four materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 350 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 350 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an infantry brigade, an air assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Annovka, Belozerskoye, Novoaleksandrovka, Sergeyevka and Vodyanskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novopavlovka, Gavrilovka and Raipole in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 350 personnel, three armored combat vehicles and eight motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 375 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 375 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed seven enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade, three air assault brigades and two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Voskresenka, Komsomolskoye, Vozdvizhevka, Samoilovka, Barvinovka and Verkhnyaya Tersa in the Zaporozhye Region, Velikomikhailovka, Aleksandrovka and Pokrovskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 375 personnel, seven armored combat vehicles, 13 motor vehicles, two multiple rocket launchers, including a Czech-made Vampire multiple rocket launcher, two artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 20 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 20 Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy motor vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade and a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Lyubimovka, Shcherbaki and Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 20 [Ukrainian] military personnel, five motor vehicles and a materiel depot were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 301 Ukrainian UAVs, 10 HIMARS rockets in past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 301 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 10 US-made HIMARS rockets over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down two guided aerial bombs, 10 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 301 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 670 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 115,432 unmanned aerial vehicles, 650 surface-to-air missile systems, 27,768 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,668 multiple rocket launchers, 33,376 field artillery guns and mortars and 54,769 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.