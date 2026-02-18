FACTBOX: What is known about situation with Russian oil supplies to Slovakia, Hungary

BRATISLAVA, February 18. /TASS/. The Slovak government has declared a crisis in the republic due to an oil shortage, the news portal Pravda reported.

Prime Minister Robert Fico announced that Slovakia could stop supplying electricity to Ukraine due to the Kiev authorities' suspension of oil transit to the republic via the Druzhba pipeline.

Meanwhile Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto announced that the Hungarian company MOL has signed the first contracts for oil supplies from Russia by sea to Croatia for subsequent transit to the country.

TASS has compiled the key information on the oil supply situation.

Situation in Slovakia

- The declaration of a crisis in Slovakia, as the portal noted, is related to interruptions in Russian oil supplies to the republic via the Druzhba pipeline.

- Energy supplies through this pipeline have been interrupted since the beginning of this month.

- The government decided to declare a crisis at the suggestion of the national state reserves authority.

- The authorities will allocate up to 250,000 tons of oil from state reserves to Slovnaft, one of the largest oil refineries in Central Europe, which specializes in refining Russian oil, located in Bratislava.

- Bratislava expects supplies via the Druzhba pipeline to resume in the coming days.

- Meanwhile, Slovak media reported that the country has enough oil reserves to last for about 90 days.

- The authorities have asked Croatia to facilitate the flow of Russian oil through the Adria pipeline.

- The Czech Republic has offered to assist the republic in this situation.

Fico's statement

- Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico announced that the country may halt energy supplies to Ukraine due to Kiev authorities' suspension of oil transit to the republic via the Druzhba pipeline.

Situation in Hungary

- According to Szijjarto, Kiev is attempting to provoke an energy crisis in Hungary ahead of parliamentary elections in order to support the political opposition and oust the current government from power.

- The Hungarian Foreign Minister stated that Vladimir Zelensky "intends to provoke a crisis with oil supplies to Hungary, but the Hungarian government is prepared for such situations."

- Szijjarto said that Hungary has enough oil reserves to supply refineries with raw materials for more than three months.

- According to Hungarian data, oil has not been delivered through the Druzhba pipeline since January 27.

Hungary halts diesel fuel supplies to Ukraine

Hungary has halted diesel fuel supplies to Ukraine in response to Kiev's blocking of Russian oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline, Szijjarto announced following a government meeting.

He recalled that Hungary supplies Ukraine with "significant volumes" of diesel fuel, as well as gas and electricity.

The minister described Kiev's actions, taken on direct orders from Vladimir Zelensky, as "political blackmail" aimed at extracting Hungary's consent to Ukraine's EU membership and military assistance in the conflict with Russia.

Szijjarto assured that the Hungarian government will not succumb to Kiev's threats and will ensure the country's energy security.

Address to Croatia

- On February 15, Hungary and Slovakia asked Croatia to allow the transit of Russian crude oil through the Adriatic Pipeline after Ukraine blocked supplies via the Druzhba pipeline.

- It is expected that it will be delivered to the Croatian port of Omisalj by sea.

- Budapest believes this can be done in full compliance with EU regulations.

- The European Commission stated that its Oil Coordination Group intends to discuss this option at its next meeting.

- On February 18, Szijjarto announced, the Hungarian company MOL has signed the first contracts for oil shipments from Russia by sea to Croatia for subsequent transit to the country, and the crude will be delivered to refineries in March.

