Rare leaks about Geneva talks on Ukraine may indicate positive dynamics — TV

GENEVA, February 19. /TASS/. The small number of media leaks about the content of the trilateral negotiations between Russia, the US, and Ukraine on the Ukrainian settlement, which ended on Wednesday in Geneva, may indicate positive dynamics, Switzerland’s SRF TV channel reported.

"If little or nothing leaks from the talks, it could be a good sign because the participants are fighting and not talking," one of the channel's journalists said on air. According to him, the talks in Geneva were "substantive."

The talks between Russia, the US, and Ukraine took place in Geneva on February 17-18. On the first day, they lasted about six hours, and on the second, about two. The head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, described the talks as difficult but businesslike. According to him, a new meeting on the Ukrainian settlement will take place in the near future.

The first round of trilateral security consultations involving Russia, Ukraine, and the US took place on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi. The second round was held there on February 4-5.