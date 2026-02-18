Vucic says EU membership without veto power would be acceptable for Serbia

BERLIN, February 18. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has said that his country would find acceptable the prospect of joining the European Union without veto rights. In an interview with the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ), he stated, "For Serbia, EU membership without veto privileges is acceptable." He emphasized that the core priorities for Serbia are access to the internal market and the free movement of goods, people, and capital, which he regards as essential objectives to achieve through EU accession.

Vucic also reiterated his call for Serbia to meet all EU requirements, even if such demands may be perceived as blackmail or humiliation, in order to expedite the country's integration into European structures. He acknowledged a significant decline in public support for EU membership, noting that over the past two decades, backing has dropped from 80% to 40%.

Currently, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Moldova, North Macedonia, Turkey, Ukraine, and Montenegro are official EU candidate countries. Brussels is urging Serbia to grant candidate status to the unrecognized region of Kosovo, a move that would effectively amount to recognizing Kosovo's independence.