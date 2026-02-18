Putin has trusting relations with Saudi Arabia's leadership — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Russia considers Saudi Arabia a strategic partner in the region, and President Vladimir Putin has established trusting, open, and mutually beneficial relations with the kingdom's leadership, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in interview with the Al Arabiya TV channel.

The top duplomat noted that there have been "different" periods in relations between the two countries. "There were ups and downs. But over the past 20 years, trust-based, frank and mutually beneficial ties have developed between King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, and President of Russia Vladimir Putin," he said. "Our country regards Saudi Arabia as its strategic partner in the region. We believe that this view is shared by our Saudi colleagues," the foreign minister pointed out.