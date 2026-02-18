Still early to assess results of negotiations on Ukraine in Geneva — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. It is still early to assess results of the trilateral talks on Ukraine in Geneva, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"They [members of the Russia delegation] are about to arrive home and then there will be results. It is early to answer such questions at the moment," he said in response to a relevant question.

The meetings in Geneva continued the trilateral consultations between Russia, the United States and Ukraine, the first round of which took place in Abu Dhabi on January 23-24 and the second one hosted by the same venue on February 4-5.

The trilateral negotiations between Russia, the United States and Ukraine were held in Geneva on February 17-18. On the first day the consultations lasted six hours. The negotiations were held behind closed doors.

Negotiations on February 18 lasted for about two hours. They were difficult, but businesslike, Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky said after the meeting, adding that the next meeting will be held soon.