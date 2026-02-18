Russian delegation returns from Geneva to Moscow

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. The plane carrying the Russian delegation that participated in the negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement in Geneva has landed in Moscow, a source in air traffic control services told TASS.

"The plane arrived after almost seven hours in the air," the source told the agency.

The trilateral negotiations between Russia, the United States and Ukraine were held in Geneva on February 17-18. On the first day the consultations lasted six hours. The negotiations were held behind closed doors.

Negotiations on February 18 lasted for about two hours. They were difficult, but businesslike, Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky said after the talks, adding that the next meeting will be held soon.