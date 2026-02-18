MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Russia, like many other countries, consistently opposes the blockade of Cuba by the United States, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Russia consistently opposes the blockade of the island, like many countries in the world," he told a briefing.

The United States has renewed its blockade of Cuba, declaring its intention to overthrow the republic's communist government by one means or another. In particular, Washington has imposed an embargo on all supplies of fuel, which is already in short supply on the island. The United States had previously succeeded in halting oil supplies to Cuba from Mexico and Venezuela, with American forces even kidnapping President Nicolas Maduro in the latter.

To further aggravate the situation, the US administration also announced its intention to impose proportional import duties on goods from countries that dare to supply Cuba with fuel. Nevertheless, the Russian Embassy in Havana stated that Moscow would soon begin delivering oil and petroleum products as humanitarian aid.