Russia will continue to support Iran's peaceful development of nuclear atom — MFA

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Russia has never deviated and does not intend to deviate in the future from its position in support of Iran's development of peaceful nuclear technology, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters.

"As for Russia's position on the international stage, you know that we have always firmly defended the Iranian people's right to independent development, including in the field of peaceful nuclear technology. We have never deviated from this position and do not intend to do so," he said.

In addition, Grushko emphasized that relations between Russia and Iran "are based on long historical experience."

"There is no doubt about it. We have a strategic partnership agreement. We are neighbors in the region. We participate in the Caspian Five," the deputy foreign minister noted. "Trade, economic cooperation, and cultural ties are developing very well, so we will continue this work," the senior diplomat concluded.