Ukrainian neo-Nazism threatens global community — Grushko

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Ukrainian neo-Nazism hampers the establishment of peace and stability on the European continent and poses a threat to the international community as a whole, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.

"Today, Ukrainian neo-Nazism poses a threat not only to the local population but also to the international community as a whole. It directly impedes the establishment of peace and stability on the European continent and the creation of an architecture of equal and indivisible security," the deputy minister said.

Grushko emphasized that Russia "consistently combats terrorism and manifestations of Nazism and opposes any revision of the outcomes of World War II."

"We will fight to preserve the memory of the victims of Nazism in all its manifestations. Countering the rehabilitation of Nazi ideology is not only a demand of the times, it is a moral imperative enshrined in the decisions of the Nuremberg Tribunal," he added.