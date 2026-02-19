MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. A change in the ruling circles in Western countries could ultimately lead to the restoration of these nations’ relations with Russia, British foreign affairs journalist Frank Wright told TASS.

"Is there hope for the future? Yes, I think there is. I think we're seeing what's basically an elite civil war in the West as one model of grand strategy expires and another struggles to take its place," the agency source said.

He recalled the warning issued by George Kennan, the architect of US policy on containing Russia, who in 1997 called NATO's eastward expansion a "fatal error" that would inevitably lead to a military response from Russia. "This man was not a pro-Russian propagandist by any means," the journalist stressed, adding that other Western analysts, including British philosopher John Gray, had also warned of the dangers posed by the West’s aggressive policy.

Wright criticized the suppression of dissent in Western countries, where any point of view on international conflicts that differs from the mainstream is declared a betrayal. "I am not a traitor. I think it's important also to remember that the duties of diplomacy are to see the survival of your people, your nation, your civilization into the next century and beyond, and not for the new cycle today or for some ideological policy objectives that you and your faction have cooked up. It is plainly irresponsible," he concluded.

Wright is a British journalist, columnist, writer, and host of the YouTube channel LSNTV.