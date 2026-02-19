Europe wants to extend fighting in Ukraine as long as possible — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Europe wants the fighting in Ukraine to continue for as long as possible, and its actions prevent any constructive contribution to a settlement, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko stated to journalists.

"Their current position is for the fighting on Ukrainian territory to continue as long as possible," he noted, answering a TASS question about the role of Europeans in the settlement process. "At present, no real constructive contribution from the Europeans is visible, because their position makes it impossible," the deputy minister added.

"If we look at the real actions Europeans are taking, they are doing everything contrary to helping restore peace in Ukraine. This includes political, economic, financial, and military support for the Kiev regime. This also includes their position on the conditions for concluding peace," Grushko emphasized. "No one there speaks of the peace formula including reliable security guarantees for Russia. This is a key condition for any solution in Ukraine."