‘The Mask’ actor Peter Greene died from gunshot wound — medical examiner

NEW YORK, February 19. /TASS/. US actor Peter Greene, known for his roles in the films "Pulp Fiction" and "The Mask," died of an accidental gunshot wound, according to the New York City medical examiner.

On December 13, the New York Daily News reported that the 60-year-old actor was found dead in his New York apartment. A source in the city’s police told the publication that evidence found in the actor’s apartment likely pointed to the involvement of Irish criminal gangs in Greene’s death.

According to the medical examiner, as cited by the New York Post, Greene "shot himself in his left armpit, damaging the brachial artery that supplies blood to the arm." His death was ruled an accident. The newspaper provides no other details.

Greene was born in Montclair, New Jersey, on October 8, 1965. He graduated from the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York and acted in a city theater for some time. Greene began his acting career with a minor role in the television series "Hardball" (1989-1990) and the film "Law of Gravity" (1992). The actor gained wide fame in the 1990s for his roles in the films "Pulp Fiction" (1994), "The Mask" (1994), "The Bounty Hunter" (2010) and "Blue Streak" (1999).