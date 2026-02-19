France strengthens NATO though Macron says it is brain dead — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Despite French President Emmanuel Macron's stark assertions about NATO's "brain death" and its purported nonviability, France continues to actively bolster the alliance and affirms its readiness to assume a leading role in safeguarding collective security, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told TASS.

Responding to Macron's vivid analogy - comparing NATO to a "spinal frog with a destroyed brain" - and his repeated claims of the alliance's demise, Grushko remarked that this is not the first time the French leader has issued various diagnoses about NATO's condition. He emphasized that, despite Macron's rhetoric about the alliance's fragility, France is nonetheless committed to playing a more significant role in ensuring regional security. Grushko further suggested that France's nuclear capabilities are likely to be part of this strategic engagement. "In practical terms, France's approach in Europe appears more focused on strengthening NATO's role than diminishing it," he noted.

Macron's remarks on NATO

In 2019, Macron famously declared in an interview with The Economist that NATO had suffered a complete breakdown in coordination, describing the situation as "brain death." He has also advocated for establishing a fully-fledged European Union armed force to ensure European security independently of NATO. Despite these calls, Macron's stance has evolved; in 2022, he characterized Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine as an "electric shock" that revitalized NATO. Nevertheless, as reported by L'Express, on February 10, 2026, Macron reiterated his skepticism about NATO's effectiveness, recalling his earlier "brain death" analogy and likening the alliance to a spinal frog - lacking a brain but still reflexively reacting to stimuli.