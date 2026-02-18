'Tough-going but businesslike': outcomes of trilateral talks on Ukraine in Geneva

GENEVA, February 18. /TASS/. The second round of consultations in Geneva on the Ukrainian settlement has concluded. They were tough-going but businesslike, Vladimir Medinsky, Russia’s chief delegate and presidential aide, told the media.

TASS has compiled the main details about the discussions.

Medinsky’s statements

- Negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement in Geneva were tough-going but businesslike, Medinsky told journalists.

- Another meeting on the Ukrainian settlement will take place soon, he added.

Kremlin’s statements

- The Russian delegation provided regular updates on the progress of the discussions directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

- He declined to comment on a journalist’s question about whether a potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky was being discussed at the consultations.

About negotiations

- The talks took place behind closed doors at the InterContinental Hotel, which traditionally hosts important international discussions.

- The discussions were held in bilateral and trilateral formats, a source told TASS.

- According to the source, the dialogue took place in the format of Russian-US, Russian-Ukrainian, and Russian-US-Ukrainian consultations.

- On February 17, the meetings lasted six hours.

- TASS sources in Russia’s negotiating team said the first day of negotiations was very tense.

- It was reported that following the meetings, the delegations briefed their capitals on the outcomes of the talks.

- Medinsky did not make any statements on the results of the first day of the negotiations.

- On the second day, the meetings were underway for about two hours.

- The Russian delegation's motorcade has departed the negotiations venue.

Previous meetings

- The first round of trilateral consultations on security involving Russia, Ukraine, and the United States took place in Abu Dhabi on January 23 and 24.

- The Russian delegation was led by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff.

- The second round of trilateral talks was also held in Abu Dhabi on February 4 and 5.

- Following those talks, US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff said that Moscow and Kiev had agreed to exchange 314 prisoners of war.