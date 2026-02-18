'Tough-going but businesslike': outcomes of trilateral talks on Ukraine in Geneva

GENEVA, February 18. /TASS/. The second round of consultations in Geneva on the Ukrainian settlement has concluded. They were tough-going but businesslike, Vladimir Medinsky, Russia’s chief delegate and presidential aide, told the media.
TASS has compiled the main details about the discussions.
Medinsky’s statements
- Negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement in Geneva were tough-going but businesslike, Medinsky told journalists.
- Another meeting on the Ukrainian settlement will take place soon, he added.
Kremlin’s statements
- The Russian delegation provided regular updates on the progress of the discussions directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
- He declined to comment on a journalist’s question about whether a potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky was being discussed at the consultations.
About negotiations
- The talks took place behind closed doors at the InterContinental Hotel, which traditionally hosts important international discussions.
- The discussions were held in bilateral and trilateral formats, a source told TASS.
- According to the source, the dialogue took place in the format of Russian-US, Russian-Ukrainian, and Russian-US-Ukrainian consultations.
- On February 17, the meetings lasted six hours.
- TASS sources in Russia’s negotiating team said the first day of negotiations was very tense.
- It was reported that following the meetings, the delegations briefed their capitals on the outcomes of the talks.
- Medinsky did not make any statements on the results of the first day of the negotiations.
- On the second day, the meetings were underway for about two hours.
- The Russian delegation's motorcade has departed the negotiations venue.
Previous meetings
- The first round of trilateral consultations on security involving Russia, Ukraine, and the United States took place in Abu Dhabi on January 23 and 24.
- The Russian delegation was led by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff.
- The second round of trilateral talks was also held in Abu Dhabi on February 4 and 5.
- Following those talks, US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff said that Moscow and Kiev had agreed to exchange 314 prisoners of war.