Talks on Ukraine do not allow for public discussion — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Trilateral negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement are currently at a stage that does not provide for public discussion, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

When asked to describe the main issue discussed at the trilateral talks in Geneva, the spokesman replied: "No, we do not want to go into details. We will not do that."

"Right now, let's just say that the talks are at a stage that doesn't call for any public discussion," Peskov noted.

The talks between Russia, the US, and Ukraine took place in Geneva on February 17-18. On the first day, they lasted about six hours, and on the second, about two. The head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, described the talks as difficult but businesslike. According to him, a new meeting on the Ukrainian settlement will take place in the near future.

The first round of trilateral security consultations involving Russia, Ukraine, and the US took place on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi. The second round was held there on February 4-5.