Russia’s frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov participates in International Fleet Review in India

VISAKHAPATNAM /India/, February 18. /TASS/. The Russian Pacific Fleet’s frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov has participated in the International Fleet Review (IFR) organized by India off the country’s eastern coast.

"The Russian ship took part in today’s International Fleet Review," the organizers told TASS. In addition to the Russian vessel, ships from India, Indonesia, Oman, South Korea, Australia, Japan, Myanmar, Vietnam and other countries participated in the parade.

Indian President Droupadi Murmu hosted the review from a speedboat. "IFR reflects unity, trust and respect among nations for maritime traditions," she said, adding that "ships with different flags and sailors from different countries demonstrate the spirit of togetherness." "The Indian Navy is vigilant in safeguarding India's maritime interests and is contributing to stability across broader maritime trade routes," Murmu said. She also underlined that the Indian Navy plays a vital role in promoting goodwill and building bridges of trust, confidence and friendship with navies around the globe.

"The International Naval Review showcased over 70 vessels, including 19 ships from 18 nations, among them the INS Vikrant carrier and a Kalvari-class submarine, as well as ships of the Indian Navy, Coast Guard and the Shipping Corporation of India," Indian Navy spokesperson Captain Vivek Madhwal told reporters.

The Russian Navy frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov arrived in Visakhapatnam to participate in the International Fleet Review and the Milan Exercise. The Indian Navy stated that this "reflects the strong naval cooperation and long-standing maritime ties between India and Russia." The Russian delegation is led by Admiral Alexander Moiseyev, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy.

"Exercise Milan 2026 brings together naval forces from around the world in Visakhapatnam, united in a spirit of camaraderie, cooperation and collaboration. As friendly nations gather on India's east coast, the exercise will strengthen ties, enable the exchange of experience and broaden maritime cooperation," the Indian Navy said earlier.

The official opening ceremony of the Milan exercise is scheduled for February 19 in Visakhapatnam. The Indian Defense Ministry previously reported that the port and sea phases of the exercise will focus on complex maritime operations, including anti-submarine warfare, air defense, search and rescue operations and joint security missions.

According to Madhwal, "Nearly 72 delegations are participating in these events, demonstrating the level of cooperation among countries and the importance of maritime security as a shared concern, given that the oceans are a global commons."

The Marshal Shaposhnikov was launched in January 1985 at the Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad as a Project 1155 large anti-submarine ship. In 2016, it underwent repairs and modernization at the Dalzavod Ship Repair Center in Vladivostok. During the modernization, the Marshal Shaposhnikov was reclassified as a frigate and received modern Kalibr-NK and Uran strike missile systems. Following trials, the frigate returned to the Pacific Fleet base on April 27, 2021.