Air defenses destroy 120 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions within six-hour period

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Air defense forces shot down 120 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the airspace over various Russian regions within a six-hour period on late Wednesday afternoon, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"From 2:00 p.m. and until 8:00 p.m. Moscow time [from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. GMT] on February 18, alert air defense forces destroyed 120 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles: 81 UAVs over the Bryansk Region, 22 UAVs over the Smolensk Regio, five UAVs over the Veliky Novgorod Region, two UAVs over the Tver Region, two UAVs over the Moscow Region, two UAVs over the Kaluga Region and one UAV over the Belgorod Region," the ministry said in a statement.