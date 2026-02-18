Slovakia may suspend electricity supplies to Ukraine, Fico says

BRATISLAVA, February 18. /TASS/. Slovakia may drop electricity supplies to Ukraine due to termination of oil transit over the Druzhba oil pipeline by Kiev.

"If it seems to [Vladimir] Zelensky that this [oil supplies over the Druzhba oil pipeline - TASS] is of no value and he does not need it, then we can make a different decision in our turn - to reject cooperation [with Ukraine] in the field of electricity supplies," Fico said, cited by TASR news agency.

Zelensky halted oil supplies over the Druzhba pipeline to Slovakia and Hungary for the purpose of politically blackmailing them and the pipeline could have been damaged deliberately, Fico noted. "It is absolutely unclear who damaged the oil infrastructure," he said. The Slovak Ambassador in Ukraine sent a relevant diplomatic note to local authorities.

The pipeline has already been repaired but Kiev authorities block the restart of supplies for political reasons, Fico said. Slovakia may reconsider its support for Ukrainian plans to join the European Union, he added.

Zelensky attempts to influence forthcoming elections in Hungary this April by the situation with the oil pipeline. "This is an attack against [Hungarian Prime Minister] Viktor Orban," Fico said. Slovnaft refinery located in Bratislava suspends exports of petroleum products for Ukraine, he added. All its products will be for the domestic market in Slovakia.

Russian oil supplies over the Druzhba pipeline to Slovakia were interrupted in early February. The Slovak government announced an emergency situation due to oil shortage.